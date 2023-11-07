In 2023 TVS Jupiter or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2023 TVS Jupiter or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
TVS Jupiter Price starts at Rs 73,340 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs 93,470 (last recorded price).
Jupiter engine makes power and torque 7.47 PS & 8.4 Nm.
On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.60 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
TVS offers the Jupiter in 17 colours.
Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour.
The Jupiter mileage is around 50 kmpl.
The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less