|Max Power
|17.63 PS @ 9250 rpm
|Sport : 20.82 PS @ 9000 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 17.32 PS @ 7800 rpm
|Stroke
|52.9 mm
|57.8 mm
|Max Torque
|14.73 Nm @ 7250 rpm
|Sport : 17.25 Nm @ 7250 rpm, Urban/ Rain : 16.51 Nm @ 5750 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Ignition
|Mapped ignition system
|Mapped ignition system
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Compression Ratio
|10.0:1
|10.0:1
|Displacement
|159.7 cc
|197.75 cc
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi Plate Clutch
|Wet multi plate- slipper clutch with 5 plate
|Cooling System
|Oil Cooled
|Oil Cooled
|Engine Type
|SI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled
|SI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, Fi
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|4
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|5 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|62 mm
|66 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹1,24,743
|₹1,48,873
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,07,315
|₹1,29,315
|RTO
|₹8,585
|₹10,345
|Insurance
|₹8,843
|₹9,213
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,681
|₹3,199