In 2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power and torque 17.55 PS PS & 14.73 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 41 kmpl. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl.
Apache RTR 160 4V vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Apache rtr 160 4v
|Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
|Brand
|TVS
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.19 Lakhs
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|41 kmpl
|37 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|159.7 cc
|197.75 cc
|Power
|17.55 PS PS
|20.82 PS PS