In 2026 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster or Triumph Scrambler 1200 X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Price starts at Rs. 12.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 1200 X Price starts at Rs. 12.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Bonneville Speedmaster engine makes power and torque 78 PS PS & 106 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 1200 X engine makes power & torque 90 PS PS & 110Nm @ 4250 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Bonneville Speedmaster in 6 colours. The Bonneville Speedmaster mileage is around 22.22 kmpl. The Scrambler 1200 X mileage is around 22.72 to 25 kmpl.
Bonneville Speedmaster vs Scrambler 1200 X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bonneville speedmaster
|Scrambler 1200 x
|Brand
|Triumph
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 12.85 Lakhs
|₹ 12.64 Lakhs
|Mileage
|22.22 kmpl
|22.72 to 25 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1200 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|78 PS PS
|90 PS PS