In 2024 Rowwet Zepop or YObykes Yo Edge choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price) whereas the YObykes Yo Edge Price starts at Rs. 49,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Zepop up to 100 km/charge and the Yo Edge has a range of up to 60 km/charge. YObykes offers the Yo Edge in 1 colour.
Zepop vs Yo Edge Comparison