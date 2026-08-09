In 2026 Odysse Electric Evoqis or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 3 colours. Evoqis has a range of up to 90-140 km/charge. The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl.
Evoqis vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Evoqis
|Fzs-fi v3
|Brand
|Odysse Electric
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.18 Lakhs
|₹ 1.13 Lakhs
|Range
|90-140 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|49.31 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
|-