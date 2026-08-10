In 2026 NIJ Automotive QV60 or Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NIJ Automotive QV60 Price starts at Rs. 54,625 (last recorded price) whereas the Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 58,992 (last recorded price). The range of QV60 up to 120 km/charge and the Dual [2021-2024] has a range of up to 110 -120 km/charge. Okinawa offers the Dual [2021-2024] in 2 colours.
QV60 vs Dual [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Qv60
|Dual [2021-2024]
|Brand
|NIJ Automotive
|Okinawa
|Price
|₹ 54,625
|₹ 58,992
|Range
|120 km/charge
|110 -120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Charging Time
|6-8 Hrs.
|-