In 2026 Komaki MX3 or Tunwal Lithino Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Komaki MX3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Lithino Li Price starts at Rs. 74,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of MX3 up to 85-100 km/charge and the Lithino Li has a range of up to 100-110 km/charge. Komaki offers the MX3 in 1 colour.
MX3 vs Lithino Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Mx3
|Lithino li
|Brand
|Komaki
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|₹ 74,990
|Range
|85-100 km/charge
|100-110 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.58 kWh
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|4-5 Hours (100%)