In 2026 Kawasaki KX 450F or Kawasaki Ninja 400 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki KX 450F Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 400 Price starts at Rs. 5.24 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Ninja 400 engine makes power & torque 45 PS PS & 37 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the KX 450F in 1 colour. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 400 in 2 colours. The KX 450F mileage is around 25.0 kmpl. The Ninja 400 mileage is around 24.18 kmpl.
KX 450F vs Ninja 400 Comparison