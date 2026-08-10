In 2026 Joy e-bike Thunderbolt or Seeka SBolt choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Price starts at Rs. 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Seeka SBolt Price starts at Rs. 1.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Thunderbolt up to 110 km/charge and the SBolt has a range of up to 90-140 km/charge. Joy e-bike offers the Thunderbolt in 1 colour.
Thunderbolt vs SBolt Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Thunderbolt
|Sbolt
|Brand
|Joy e-bike
|Seeka
|Price
|₹ 2.33 Lakhs
|₹ 1.69 Lakhs
|Range
|110 km/charge
|90-140 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|5.18 kWh
|3.5 kWh
|Charging Time
|9 Hours
|3-7 Hrs.