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HomeCompare BikesSkyline vs Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]

Joy e-bike Skyline vs TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]

In 2026 Joy e-bike Skyline or TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Skyline Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Lakhs (last recorded price). Skyline engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS & 27.3 Nm @ 7700 rpm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Skyline in 1 colour. TVS offers the Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] in 3 colours. The Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] mileage is around 33.1 kmpl.
Skyline vs Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Skyline Apache rr 310 [2020-2023]
BrandJoy e-bikeTVS
Price₹ 2.29 Lakhs₹ 2.45 Lakhs
Mileage-33.1 kmpl
Engine Capacitynull cc312 cc
Power5000 W34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS

Filters
Skyline
Joy e-bike Skyline
STD
₹2.29 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]
TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023]
ABS
₹2.45 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Joy e-bike Skyline Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Load Capacity
150 kg130 kg
Ground Clearance
175 mm180 mm
Length
2020 mm2001 mm
Wheelbase
1419 mm1365 mm
Kerb Weight
120 kg174 kg
Height
1120 mm1135 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm810 mm
Width
790 mm786 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-140/70-17Front :-110/70-R17,Rear :-150/60-R17
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Torque
230 NmUrban, Rain: 25 Nm, Sport, Track: 27.3 Nm@ 7700 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Type
DC Brushless Hub Motor-
Motor Power
5000 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
110 km/charge-
Body Type
Electric Bikes, Sports BikesSports Bikes
Rear Suspension
MonoshockTwo Arm Aluminium Die-Cast Swingarm, Mono Tube, Floating Piston Gas Assisted Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Upside down ForksInverted Cartridge Telescopic Fork
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Speedometer
Digital-
Gradeability
12°-
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
10 Amp Smart Charger with Over-voltage,SmartXonnect Bluetooth Connectivity, Throttle control, Bore to stroke ratio ( 1.29 ), Brake Fluid ( DOT 4 ), Air Filter, Instrumental Cluster, Ride By Wire Technology
Battery Capacity
73.6 V, 72 Ah12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion (Fixed Type)Maintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,29,0002,81,231
Ex-Showroom Price
2,29,0002,49,990
RTO
019,999
Insurance
011,242
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,9226,044

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Latest Videos

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