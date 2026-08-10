In 2026 Joy e-bike Skyline or TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Skyline Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 2.45 Lakhs (last recorded price). Skyline engine makes power and torque 5000 W & 230 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS & 27.3 Nm @ 7700 rpm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Skyline in 1 colour. TVS offers the Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] in 3 colours. The Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] mileage is around 33.1 kmpl.
Skyline vs Apache RR 310 [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Skyline
|Apache rr 310 [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Joy e-bike
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 2.29 Lakhs
|₹ 2.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|-
|33.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|null cc
|312 cc
|Power
|5000 W
|34 PS @ 9700 rpm PS