|Max Torque
|230 Nm
|Urban, Rain: 25 Nm, Sport, Track: 27.3 Nm@ 7700 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Starting
|Push Button Start
|Self Start Only
|Motor Type
|DC Brushless Hub Motor
|-
|Motor Power
|5000 W
|-
|Drive Type
|Hub Motor
|Chain Drive
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹2,29,000
|₹2,81,231
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹2,29,000
|₹2,49,990
|RTO
|₹0
|₹19,999
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹11,242
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹4,922
|₹6,044
The Apache RR310 has been leading the charge for TVS Motor Company in terms of technology and performance ever since its introduction in 2017. TVS' contender in the sub-400cc segment space has already proven its mettle over the last few years, but for 2021 the company had something fairly unique in mind. It announced the launc