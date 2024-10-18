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Joy e-bike Mihos vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350

In 2026 Joy e-bike Mihos or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Joy e-bike Mihos Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Mihos engine makes power and torque 1500 W & 95 Nm (Motor). On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. Mihos has a range of up to 130 km/charge. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
Mihos vs Hunter 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mihos Hunter 350
BrandJoy e-bikeRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.08 Lakhs₹ 1.38 Lakhs
Range130 km/charge-
Mileage-36.2 kmpl
Battery Capacity2.88 kWh-
Engine Capacity-349 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time5 Hours (100%)-

Filters
Mihos
Joy e-bike Mihos
STD
₹1.08 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Base
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Joy e-bike Mihos Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
175 mm160 mm
Length
1864 mm2055 mm
Kerb Weight
100 kg181 kg
Height
1178 mm1070 mm
Saddle Height
750 mm790 mm
Width
700 mm810 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-120/80-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
7s-
Range
130 km-
Max Speed
65 kmph114 kmph
Max Torque
95 Nm (Motor)27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
No Of Batteries
1-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1500 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Rear Suspension
Mono reversible springTwin Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable Preload
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic, 41 mm Forks
Features
Riding Modes
Eco, Sport and Hyper-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
10.3 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
GPS, Vehicle TrackingTripper
Pass Switch
Yes-
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
4.3 Inch, TFTYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours (100%)-
Battery Warranty
3 year or 60,000 km-
Battery Capacity
2.88 kWh12V / 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,11,9701,59,558
Ex-Showroom Price
1,07,6191,37,640
RTO
011,541
Insurance
4,35110,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,4063,429

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Joy e-bike Mihos currently retails at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.17 lakh (ex-showroom)
Joy e-bike Mihos gets benefits of 30,000, more offers across e-scooter range
18 Oct 2024
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The first delivery of Mihos happened in Gujarat.
Joy e-bike Mihos electric scooter deliveries begin: Check price, specs and features
26 Apr 2023
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In terms of design, the Mihos electric scooter has a mix of retro and modern elements.
Joy e-Bike Mihos first ride impressions: This electric scooter is “unbreakable”
2 Mar 2023
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