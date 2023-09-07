In 2024 Indian Chief Dark Horse or Indian Scout Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 Indian Chief Dark Horse or Indian Scout Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Indian Chief Dark Horse Price starts at Rs 20.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Scout Bobber Price starts at Rs 17.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Indian offers the Chief Dark Horse in 3 colours.
Indian offers the Scout Bobber in 8 colours.
The Chief Dark Horse mileage is around 14.0 kmpl.
The Scout Bobber mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less