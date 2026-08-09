In 2026 Honda XBlade or PURE EV ETrance Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Neo Price starts at Rs. 79,699 (ex-showroom price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, ETrance Neo engine makes power & torque 2200 W W & 30 Nm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. PURE EV offers the ETrance Neo in 6 colours. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ETrance Neo has a range of up to 85-171 km/charge.
XBlade vs ETrance Neo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xblade
|Etrance neo
|Brand
|Honda
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 78,803
|₹ 79,699
|Range
|-
|85-171 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.8 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|162 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours