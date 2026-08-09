In 2026 Honda XBlade or Merico Electric Evanka choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price) whereas the Merico Electric Evanka Price starts at Rs. 62,505 (last recorded price). XBlade engine makes power and torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. Merico Electric offers the Evanka in 1 colour. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Evanka has a range of up to 87 km/charge.
XBlade vs Evanka Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xblade
|Evanka
|Brand
|Honda
|Merico Electric
|Price
|₹ 78,803
|₹ 62,505
|Range
|-
|87 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|162 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-