In 2026 Honda Grazia or Zelio Gracy i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Zelio Gracy i Price starts at Rs. 54,000 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Gracy i has a range of up to 80 km/charge.
Grazia vs Gracy i Comparison