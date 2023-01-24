Honda to add H-Smart features to Activa 125, Grazia 125 and Dio scooters by June

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) recently launched the new Activa in the Indian market. It now comes with a smart key and OBD2. This means that the scooter is now BS6 Stage 2 compliant when it comes to emission norms. Honda has also said that they will be bringing the smart key and the OBD2 to their other scooters as well. If everything goes well, the rest of the line-up will be updated by June.

This means that the Activa 125, Grazia 125 and the Dio could get a new Smart variant that will be equipped with the smart key and H-Smart features. Moreover, they will get BS6 Stage 2 compliant engines also. Honda has said it will continue working on advanced engines. Even if the manufacturer fails to meet the deadline, they can temporarily take the product off the shelf and relaunch it when it is ready to comply with the new norms.

The H-Smart or Honda Smart technology consists of four functions. There is Smart Find, Smart Unlock, Smart Start and Smart Safe. Below is what all the features do:-

Smart Find: It is an answer-back system in which the smart key assists in easily locating the vehicle. When the answer back button is pressed on the smart key, all 4 blinkers will blink twice to locate the scooter.

The highlight of the Activa is the new top-end Smart variant that comes with H-Smart technology.

Smart Unlock: The smart key System is a newer technology feature that makes it possible to lock and unlock the vehicle without using a physical key. In case the system detects no activity for 20 seconds after activation, the scooter automatically gets deactivated.

Smart Start: If the smart key is within the range of 2 meters of the vehicle, then the rider can smoothly start the vehicle by rotating the knob on the Lock Mod to the ignition position and pushing the start button without even taking out the key.

Smart Safe: Activa comes equipped with Mapped Smart ECU which acts as a security device by electronically matching (ID) between the ECU and the smart key, therefore preventing vehicle theft. The smart key has an immobilizer system which prevents a non-registered key from starting the engine. Without a secure connection with Smart Key, Immobilizer System is not activated.

