In 2026 Honda Grazia or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Grazia vs Radeon Comparison