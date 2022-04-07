|Max Power
|8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm
|8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
|Stroke
|63.1 mm
|48.8 mm
|Max Torque
|10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
|8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Chain Drive
|Compression Ratio
|10:1
|10.0 : 1
|Displacement
|124 cc
|109.7 cc
|Clutch
|Automatic (V-matic)
|Wet, multiple-disc
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
|4 Stroke Duralife Engine
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Gear Box
|CVT
|4 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|50 mm
|53.5 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹87,979
|₹71,882
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹75,859
|₹61,242
|RTO
|₹6,068
|₹4,899
|Insurance
|₹6,052
|₹5,741
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,891
|₹1,545