In 2026 Honda Grazia or NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Accelero X-Pro has a range of up to 54-134 km/charge.
Grazia vs Accelero X-Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grazia
|Accelero x-pro
|Brand
|Honda
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 60,539
|₹ 58,100
|Range
|-
|54-134 km/charge
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.68 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours (100%)