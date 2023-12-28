Saved Articles

Hero Lectro EHX20 vs Tork Motors Kratos

In 2024 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Tork Motors Kratos choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

EHX20
Hero Lectro EHX20
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
Kratos
Tork Motors Kratos
STD
₹1.22 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,70,0001,42,187
Ex-Showroom Price
1,35,0001,32,499
RTO
1,35,0001,500
Insurance
08,188
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,8033,056

    Latest News

    Tork Kratos R is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.87 lakh, while the Kratos Urban is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.67 lakh (ex-showroom, after FAME II subsidy)
    Buying a Tork Kratos R before December 31 can save you 22,000. Here's how
    28 Dec 2023
    Tork Kratos R electric motorcycle sources power from a patented 9kW Axial Flux motor, which delivers a peak torque of 38 Nm.
    Tork Motors adds Eco+ mode on Kratos R; range goes up to 180-km
    19 Oct 2023
    Tork has rolled out its final set of benefits for 2023 that includes a service bundle worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,500, in addition to the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>22,000 cash discount
    Tork increases year-end benefits up to 32,500 on Kratos R. Check them out
    29 Dec 2023
    Indian electric motorcycle market has some exciting bikes that can be your perfect ride.
    World EV Day: Thinking electric bike? These are the options you have in India
    8 Sept 2023
