In 2026 Hero Lectro EHX20 or Numeros Diplos i-pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Numeros Diplos i-pro Price starts at Rs. 1.53 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of EHX20 up to 60-80 km/charge and the Diplos i-pro has a range of up to 140 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour.
EHX20 vs Diplos i-pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ehx20
|Diplos i-pro
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Numeros
|Price
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|₹ 1.53 Lakhs
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|140 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|36 V
|3.7 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3.5-4 Hrs.