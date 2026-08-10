C9 vs Etron Plus Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS C9 Etron plus Brand Hero Lectro PURE EV Price ₹ 43,999 ₹ 39,999 Range 25 km/charge 60 km/charge Battery Capacity - - Charging Time 3-4 Hrs. -

In 2026 Hero Lectro C9 or PURE EV Etron Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro C9 Price starts at Rs. 43,999 (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV Etron Plus Price starts at Rs. 39,999 (last recorded price). The range of C9 up to 25 km/charge and the Etron Plus has a range of up to 60 km/charge.