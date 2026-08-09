In 2026 Hero Lectro C5i or Hero Lectro F1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro C5i Price starts at Rs. 29,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro F1 Price starts at Rs. 38,999 (last recorded price). The range of C5i up to 30 km/charge and the F1 has a range of up to 25 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the C5i in 2 colours.
C5i vs F1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C5i
|F1
|Brand
|Hero Lectro
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 29,999
|₹ 38,999
|Range
|30 km/charge
|25 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|36 V
|5.8 Ah
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hrs.