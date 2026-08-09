In 2026 Hero Electric Optima Li or Jitendra JET 320 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima Li Price starts at Rs. 63,500 (last recorded price) whereas the Jitendra JET 320 Price starts at Rs. 73,480 (last recorded price). The range of Optima Li up to 65-110 km/charge and the JET 320 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima Li in 3 colours.
Optima Li vs JET 320 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima li
|Jet 320
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Jitendra
|Price
|₹ 63,500
|₹ 73,480
|Range
|65-110 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|334 kWh
|1.24 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3.5-4 Hrs.