In 2026 Hero Electric Eddy or Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Eddy Price starts at Rs. 72,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 58,992 (last recorded price). The range of Eddy up to 85 km/charge and the Dual [2021-2024] has a range of up to 110 -120 km/charge. Okinawa offers the Dual [2021-2024] in 2 colours.
Eddy vs Dual [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Eddy
|Dual [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Okinawa
|Price
|₹ 72,000
|₹ 58,992
|Range
|85 km/charge
|110 -120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.54 Kwh
|48 V
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|-