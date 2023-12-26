In 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V or Honda Hornet 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V or Honda Hornet 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Price starts at Rs 1.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Hornet 2.0 Price starts at Rs 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Xtreme 160R 4V engine makes power and torque 16.6 bhp @ 8,500 rpm & 14.6 Nm @6500 rpm.
On the other hand, Hornet 2.0 engine makes power & torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
The Xtreme 160R 4V mileage is around 47.38 kmpl.
The Hornet 2.0 mileage is around 57.35 kmpl.
