In 2026 Hero Xoom 110 or Ujaas Energy eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at Rs. 72,351 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price). Xoom 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 53.4 kmpl. eGo T3 has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge.
Xoom 110 vs eGo T3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xoom 110
|Ego t3
|Brand
|Hero
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 72,351
|₹ 59,724
|Range
|-
|75-100 km/charge
|Mileage
|53.4 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|72 V
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-