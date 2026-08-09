In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Splendor iSmart vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Brand
|Hero
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 88,376
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|48 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm
|8.6 PS PS