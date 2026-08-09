In 2026 Hero Splendor iSmart or SUPER ECO T1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price) whereas the SUPER ECO T1 Price starts at Rs. 56,772 (ex-showroom price). Splendor iSmart engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. SUPER ECO offers the T1 in 1 colour. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. T1 has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge.
Splendor iSmart vs T1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Splendor ismart
|T1
|Brand
|Hero
|SUPER ECO
|Price
|₹ 65,000
|₹ 56,772
|Range
|-
|70-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|60.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.26 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|113 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-6 Hours (100%)