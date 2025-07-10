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Hero Karizma XMR vs Suzuki Gixxer SF

In 2026 Hero Karizma XMR or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Karizma XMR Price starts at Rs. 1.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Karizma XMR engine makes power and torque 25.5 PS PS & 20.4 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer SF engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours. The Karizma XMR mileage is around 41.55 kmpl. The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Karizma XMR vs Gixxer SF Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Karizma xmr Gixxer sf
BrandHeroSuzuki
Price₹ 1.84 Lakhs₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Mileage41.55 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity210 cc155 cc
Power25.5 PS PS13.6 PS PS

Filters
Karizma XMR
Hero Karizma XMR
Top
₹1.84 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Gixxer SF
Suzuki Gixxer SF
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Karizma XMR Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Front View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Engine View
Front Right View
Model Name View
Rear Tyre View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L12 L
Length
2068 mm2025 mm
Ground Clearance
160 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1351 mm1340 mm
Height
1110 mm1035 mm
Kerb Weight
163.5 kg148 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm795 mm
Width
760 mm715 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
130 kmph125 kmph
Max Power
25.5 PS @ 9250 rpm13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
50 mm62.9 mm
Max Torque
20.4 Nm @ 7250 rpm13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
210 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 4 Valve, Single Cylinder Liquid Cooled, DOHC4-Cycle, 1-Cylinder, Air Cooled
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Wet type Slip & Assist-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
73 mm56 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Dia 37 mm, Telescopic Front Forks with Anti Friction BushTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Gas Charged Mono Shock, 6 Step Pre-load AdjustableSwing Arm
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah12V / 3 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,10,6621,60,875
Ex-Showroom Price
1,84,1441,35,129
RTO
14,73112,928
Insurance
11,78712,818
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,5273,457

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