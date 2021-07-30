Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm
|-
|Stroke
|57.8 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|58 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|-
|Displacement
|124.7 cc
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|-
|Clutch
|Wet Multiplate
|-
|Engine Type
|Air cooled 4 stroke
|-
|No Of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Push Button Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Bore
|52.4 mm
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6-2.0
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,03,184
|₹1,27,477
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹87,748
|₹1,15,000
|RTO
|₹7,550
|₹9,200
|Insurance
|₹7,886
|₹3,277
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,217
|₹2,739