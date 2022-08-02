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GT Force Soul vs Honda Grazia

In 2026 GT Force Soul or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. GT Force Soul Price starts at Rs. 52,861 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Soul has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Soul vs Grazia Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Soul Grazia
BrandGT ForceHonda
Price₹ 52,861₹ 60,539
Range60-65 km/charge-
Mileage-50.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-5 hours-

Filters
Soul
GT Force Soul
Lead Acid 48V
₹52,861*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Grazia
Honda Grazia
Drum
₹60,539*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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GT Force Soul Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
145 mm171 mm
Length
1830 mm1829 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Height
1090 mm1167 mm
Kerb Weight
95 kg108 kg
Saddle Height
760 mm-
Width
700 mm707 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Scooter Speed
low
Range
55-60 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph
No Of Batteries
4-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
250 w-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Chassis
High Strength Tubular FrameUnder bone
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Double Shocker With Dual Tube Technology3 Step Adjustable, Spring Loaded Hydraulic Type
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
9 Degree-
Additional Features
E -ABS, I CAT, Parking ModeSeat Length ( 708 mm ),eSP Technology, Glove Box
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 hours-
Battery Warranty
1 Years-
Battery Capacity
48 V / 28 Ah12 V, 5 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
56,18487,979
Ex-Showroom Price
52,86175,859
RTO
06,068
Insurance
3,3236,052
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2071,891

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