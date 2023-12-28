In 2024 GT Force Flying or Hero Electric Optima LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 GT Force Flying or Hero Electric Optima LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. GT Force Flying Price starts at 54,338 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at 47,490 (last recorded price). The range of Flying up to 60-65 km/charge and the Optima LA has a range of up to 50 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less