Hero Electric Optima LA Key Specs
- Speed25 kmph
- Range50 km
- Motor Power0.25 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Hero Electric Optima LA
|Rs. 0.47 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|86 Kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|50 km
|-
|250 W
|Joy e-bike Wolf
|Rs. 54,999Onwards
|Scooters
|81 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|90 km
|5 Hours
|1 kW
|Optima LAVSWolf
|Max Power
|250 W
|Battery Capacity
|20 Ah
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|50 km
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
Popular Hero Electric Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Scooters