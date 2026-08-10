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DISCONTINUED

HERO ELECTRIC Optima LA

₹47,490*
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Hero Electric Optima LA is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Hero Electric Optima LA Alternatives

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Hero Electric Optima LA Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    25 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    50 km
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    0.25 kW
View All Optima LA SpecsView specs icon

Hero Electric Optima LA Variants

Hero Electric Optima LA price starts at ₹ 47,490 .
1 Variant Available
Optima LA STD
₹47,490*
25 kmph
50 km/charge
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Hero Electric Optima LA Visual Comparison

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Hero Electric Optima LA comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Hero Electric Optima LA
Hero Electric Optima LA image
Rs. 0.47 LakhsOnwards-Scooters86 KgDrumDrumAlloy50 km-250 W
Joy e-bike WolfJoy e-bike Wolf imageRs. 54,999Onwards
514
Scooters81 kgDiscDiscAlloy90 km5 Hours1 kWOptima LAVSWolf

Hero Electric Optima LA Images

Hero Electric Optima LA Image 1
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Hero Electric Optima LA Image 3
Hero Electric Optima LA Image 4
Hero Electric Optima LA Image 5
Hero Electric Optima LA Image 6

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Hero Electric Optima LA Specifications and Features

Max Power250 W
Battery Capacity20 Ah
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightLED
Range50 km
Max Speed25 kmph
View all Optima LA specs and features

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