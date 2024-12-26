In 2026 Flycon Empire or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Flycon Empire Price starts at Rs. 79,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm respectively. Empire has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Empire vs Unicorn Comparison