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Enigma GT 450 Pro vs Hop Electric LEO

In 2026 Enigma GT 450 Pro or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma GT 450 Pro Price starts at Rs. 86,902 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hop Electric LEO Price starts at Rs. 84,360 (ex-showroom price). The range of GT 450 Pro up to 120 km/charge and the LEO has a range of up to 95-120 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours.
GT 450 Pro vs LEO Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gt 450 pro Leo
BrandEnigmaHop Electric
Price₹ 86,902₹ 84,360
Range120 km/charge95-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity2.4 kWh1.44 kWh
Charging Time5-7 Hours3 Hours

Filters
GT 450 Pro
Enigma GT 450 Pro
STD
₹86,902*
*Ex-showroom price
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LEO
Hop Electric LEO
LS
₹84,360*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Enigma GT 450 Pro Visual Comparison

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Specification
Wheelbase
1200 mm-
Additional Storage
22 LYes
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10Front :-90/90-10,Rear :-90/90-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
120 km95 km
Max Speed
60 kmph25 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Additional Features
Weight - 68 kg (w/o Battery), Charging Time - 10 Amp Charger - 3.5 Hours, Tested Climbing at 16 Degree, Override Function for Hills, Motor Walking Assistance, Side Stand SensorRiding Modes - Eco | Power | Sport, Controller - Sinusoidal FOC Vector Control, Off-board charger
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
22 LYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-7 Hours3 Hours
Charging at Home
YesYes
Battery Capacity
2.4 kWh1.44 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
95,11688,194
Ex-Showroom Price
86,90284,360
RTO
2,5000
Insurance
5,7143,834
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0441,895

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