In 2026 Enigma GT 450 Pro or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Enigma GT 450 Pro Price starts at Rs. 86,902 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hop Electric LEO Price starts at Rs. 84,360 (ex-showroom price). The range of GT 450 Pro up to 120 km/charge and the LEO has a range of up to 95-120 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours.
GT 450 Pro vs LEO Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gt 450 pro
|Leo
|Brand
|Enigma
|Hop Electric
|Price
|₹ 86,902
|₹ 84,360
|Range
|120 km/charge
|95-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|2.4 kWh
|1.44 kWh
|Charging Time
|5-7 Hours
|3 Hours