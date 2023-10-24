Hop Electric rolls out festive offers for OXO e-bike, LEO & LYF e-scooters. Check out

Jaipur-based electric two-wheeler maker Hop Electric Mobility has announced special offers across its scooter and motorcycle range for the festive season. On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, the company is offering a special price, finance schemes, and easy EMIs to make the range more accessible. Here are the offers you claim on the Hop electric two-wheeler range from Navratri onwards.

The Hop electric scooters now start from as low as ₹69,000 with the easy EMI options making the range more accessible. The Hop LYF can be purchased for an EMI of ₹1,899 per month, while the LEO e-scooter is available for ₹2,199 per month. The Hop OXO electric motorcycle can be purchased for ₹3,499 per month. Furthermore, the Hop range comes with a zero per cent down payment, benefits of up to ₹5,100 and flexible EMI schemes.

Regarding the festive offers, Rajneesh Singh, Chief Marketing Officer - HOP Electric Mobility said, "The festive season presents a unique opportunity for people to embrace indulgence. Our exclusive scooter offers not only make it an exciting time for personal enjoyment but also an ideal moment to join the green revolution. By taking advantage of these incredible deals, individuals can actively participate in reducing carbon emissions, promoting eco-friendly transportation, and contributing to a sustainable future for our planet."

The Hop range comprises the OXO electric motorcycle with a top speed of 95 km, priced at ₹1.33 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hop LEO and LYF models come with many features including a 19.5-litre boot space, connectivity features, navigation, Bluetooth connectivity and more. The LEO and LYF high-speed e-scooters are priced at ₹96,000 and ₹83,250 respectively. All prices are ex-showroom. The company also retails the slow-speed versions priced from ₹69,000 onwards.

