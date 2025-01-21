In 2026 Enigma Ambier or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Enigma Ambier Price starts at Rs. 57,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm respectively. Ambier has a range of up to 160 km/charge. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Ambier vs Livo Comparison