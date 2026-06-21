In 2026 Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). Glyde Plus engine makes power and torque 3.2 PS & 26 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Earth Energy EV offers the Glyde Plus in 1 colour. Glyde Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Glyde Plus vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Glyde plus
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Brand
|Earth Energy EV
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 92,000
|₹ 88,376
|Range
|100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|52 Ah
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|40 min
|-