In 2026 Crayon Motors Envy or Viertric Eagle choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Crayon Motors Envy Price starts at Rs. 58,307 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Viertric Eagle Price starts at Rs. 70,095 (last recorded price). The range of Envy up to 55-80 km/charge and the Eagle has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Envy vs Eagle Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Envy
|Eagle
|Brand
|Crayon Motors
|Viertric
|Price
|₹ 58,307
|₹ 70,095
|Range
|55-80 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.56 kWh
|26 Ah
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hrs.