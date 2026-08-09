In 2026 BMW R nineT or Indian Scout Rogue choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R nineT Price starts at Rs. 18.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Indian Scout Rogue Price starts at Rs. 17.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R nineT engine makes power and torque 107.28 bhp @ 7250 rpm PS & 116 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Scout Rogue engine makes power & torque 95.1 PS PS & 97 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R nineT in 4 colours. The R nineT mileage is around 19.6 kmpl. The Scout Rogue mileage is around 25 kmpl.
R nineT vs Scout Rogue Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|R ninet
|Scout rogue
|Brand
|BMW
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 18.5 Lakhs
|₹ 17.28 Lakhs
|Mileage
|19.6 kmpl
|25 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1170 cc
|1133 cc
|Power
|107.28 bhp @ 7250 rpm PS
|95.1 PS PS