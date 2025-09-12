In 2026 BMW R 18 or Harley-Davidson Sportster S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 18 Price starts at Rs. 19.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Sportster S Price starts at Rs. 18.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R 18 engine makes power and torque 91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS & 158 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, Sportster S engine makes power & torque 122.3 PS PS & 125 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R 18 in 4 colours. The R 18 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl. The Sportster S mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
R 18 vs Sportster S Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|R 18
|Sportster s
|Brand
|BMW
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 19.9 Lakhs
|₹ 18.05 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.8 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1802 cc
|1252 cc
|Power
|91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS
|122.3 PS PS