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BMW R 18 vs Harley-Davidson Sportster S

In 2026 BMW R 18 or Harley-Davidson Sportster S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW R 18 Price starts at Rs. 19.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Sportster S Price starts at Rs. 18.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). R 18 engine makes power and torque 91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS & 158 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, Sportster S engine makes power & torque 122.3 PS PS & 125 Nm respectively. BMW offers the R 18 in 4 colours. The R 18 mileage is around 17.8 kmpl. The Sportster S mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
R 18 vs Sportster S Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS R 18 Sportster s
BrandBMWHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 19.9 Lakhs₹ 18.05 Lakhs
Mileage17.8 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity1802 cc1252 cc
Power91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm PS122.3 PS PS

Filters
R 18
BMW R 18
STD
₹19.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Sportster S
Harley-Davidson Sportster S
STD
₹16.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW R 18 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Total Weight
560 kg-
Fuel Reserve
4 L-
Fuel Capacity
16 L11.8 L
Load Capacity
215 kg-
Length
2440 mm2270 mm
Wheelbase
1731 mm1520 mm
Kerb Weight
345 kg228 kg
Height
1232 mm-
Saddle Height
690 mm765 mm
Width
964 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 -19,Rear :-180/65-16Front :-160/70-17, Rear :- 180/70-16
Rear Brake Diameter
300 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Power
91.09 PS @ 4750 rpm122.3 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
100 mm72.3 mm
Max Torque
158 Nm @ 3000 rpm125 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Shaft DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
9.6 :1-
Displacement
1802 cc1252
Clutch
Single-disk dry clutch-
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Air/oil cooled two-cylinder four-stroke boxer engine with two chain-driven camshafts above the drive shaft.Revolution Max 1250T
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
107.1 mm105 mm
No of Cylinders
2-
Chassis
Double-cradle steel frame with screwed-on underbeams-
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Steel swingarm with central shock strut-
Front Suspension
Telescopic fork-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Riding Modes
YesYes
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue-
Additional Features
Automatic Stability Control, Dynamic Brake Control, Revolution Counter, Dynamic Engine Brake ControlENHANCED LIFT MITIGATION, WHEEL LIFT MITIGATION, TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM, DRAG-TORQUE SLIP CONTROL SYSTEM
Engine Immobilizer
Yes-
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
AnalogYes
Central Locking
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 26 Ah-
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Alternator
Permanent magnet generator 600 W (nominal capacity-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
22,14,03618,24,637
Ex-Showroom Price
19,90,00016,49,000
RTO
1,59,2001,31,920
Insurance
44,93643,717
Accessories Charges
19,9000
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
47,58839,218

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