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HomeCompare BikesF 900 XR [2022-2025] vs Nightster

BMW F 900 XR [2022-2025] vs Harley-Davidson Nightster

In 2026 BMW F 900 XR [2022-2025] or Harley-Davidson Nightster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW F 900 XR [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Nightster Price starts at Rs. 13.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). F 900 XR [2022-2025] engine makes power and torque 104.6 PS PS & 92 Nm. On the other hand, Nightster engine makes power & torque 89.7 PS PS & 95 Nm respectively. BMW offers the F 900 XR [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The F 900 XR [2022-2025] mileage is around 23.8 kmpl. The Nightster mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
F 900 XR [2022-2025] vs Nightster Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F 900 xr [2022-2025] Nightster
BrandBMWHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 12.55 Lakhs₹ 13.39 Lakhs
Mileage23.8 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity895 cc975 cc
Power104.6 PS PS89.7 PS PS

Filters
F 900 XR [2022-2025]
BMW F 900 XR [2022-2025]
Pro
₹12.55 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Nightster
Harley-Davidson Nightster
STD
₹13.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW F 900 XR [2022-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Tyre View
Engine View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15.5 L11.7 l
Length
2160 mm2250 mm
Wheelbase
1521 mm1545 mm
Height
1320-1420 mm-
Kerb Weight
219 kg221 kg
Saddle Height
825 mm705 mm
Width
860 mm-
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR-17,Rear :-180/55-ZR-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-150/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminiumAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
372 km-
Max Speed
200 kmph180 kmph
Max Power
104.6 PS @ 8500 rpm89.7 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
77 mm66 mm
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6500 rpm95 Nm @ 5750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
895 cc975 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Water-cooled 4-stroke in-line two-cylinder engine, 4 valves DOHC engineRevolution™ Max 975T
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multiple-disc wet clutch (anti hopping), mechanically operated-
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
86 mm97 mm
Chassis
Bridge-type frame, steel shell construction-
Front Suspension
Upside-down telescopic fork-
Rear Suspension
Cast aluminium dual swing arm, central spring strut, spring pre-load hydraulically adjustable, rebound damping adjustable-
Features
Riding Modes
Rain and RoadYes
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Automatic Stability Control, Steering Stabiliser, Dynamic Brake Light, Electronic Immobilizer, Comfort Turn Indicator, Handbrake lever adjustable, One Piece seat benchCoolant Temperature Alert, ABS Alert, High Beam Indicator, Rear ABS Disabled Indication, Failure Indication Alert, Neutral Position Indication, Low Tyre Pressure Indication, Check Engine Light Indication, Oil Pressure Alert, Drag-Torque Slip Control System
Pass Switch
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
TFT ScreenYes
Battery Capacity
12 V / 12 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,92,93414,84,972
Ex-Showroom Price
12,55,00013,39,000
RTO
1,00,4001,07,120
Insurance
37,53438,852
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,93931,917

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Latest Car & Bike News

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