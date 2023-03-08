HT Auto
Birla Electro vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2024 Birla Electro or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

Electro vs Avenis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Electro Avenis
BrandBirlaSuzuki
Price₹ 76,109₹ 86,700
Range110 km/charge-
Mileage-55.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Electro
Birla Electro
Lead Acid
₹76,109*
*Ex-showroom price
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Sporty Ride Connect Edition
₹86,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
79,8091,02,325
Ex-Showroom Price
76,10986,700
RTO
08,966
Insurance
3,7006,659
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7152,199

