In 2024 BGauss D15 or Hero Xtreme 200S 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 200S 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). D15 engine makes power and torque 3.1 kW & 110 Nm. On the other hand, Xtreme 200S 4V engine makes power & torque 19.1 PS PS & 17.35 Nm respectively. D15 has a range of up to 115 km/charge. The Xtreme 200S 4V mileage is around 40 kmpl.
D15 vs Xtreme 200S 4V Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|D15
|Xtreme 200s 4v
|Brand
|BGauss
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.46 Lakhs
|₹ 1.41 Lakhs
|Range
|115 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|40 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|199.6 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4 Hrs.
|-