In 2024 BGauss D15 or Hero Xtreme 200S 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 200S 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). D15 engine makes power and torque 3.1 kW & 110 Nm. On the other hand, Xtreme 200S 4V engine makes power & torque 19.1 PS PS & 17.35 Nm respectively. D15 has a range of up to 115 km/charge. The Xtreme 200S 4V mileage is around 40 kmpl.
D15 vs Xtreme 200S 4V Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS D15 Xtreme 200s 4v
BrandBGaussHero
Price₹ 1.46 Lakhs₹ 1.41 Lakhs
Range115 km/charge-
Mileage-40 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-199.6 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4 Hrs.-

D15
BGauss D15
i
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Xtreme 200S 4V
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V
STD
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
Max Torque
110 Nm17.35 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Continious Power
1500 W-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
3.1 kW-
Water Proof Rating
IP 67-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.75-16Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Aluminium AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Length
1868 mm2000 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1260 mm1344 mm
Kerb Weight
107 kg155 kg
Height
1200 mm1106 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm795 mm
Width
977 mm745 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Fast Charging Time
1 hours 30 minutes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
10 Degree-
Additional Features
(Riding Modes - Eco, Sports, Reverse), Battery Weight - 20 Kgs, Charger Authentication, Seat Length - 770 mm, Regenerating Braking, Drive Switch, Handle Bar Lock, Short Circuit Protection, Communication Protocol, Riding Efficiency (Mileage), Battery Pairing with Vehicle, Temperature Based Performance Derating, Motor to Function while Braking, Limphome on Fault Detection, Roll Over Sensor, Buzzer-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
3.2 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,52,0731,63,615
Ex-Showroom Price
1,46,1911,41,250
RTO
011,300
Insurance
5,88211,065
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2683,516

