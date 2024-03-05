HT Auto
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V starting price is Rs. 1,41,250 in India. Hero Xtreme 200S 4V is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 199.6 cc engine. Hero Xtreme 200S 4V mileage is 40 kmpl.
1.41 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V Key Specs
Engine199.6 cc
Mileage40 kmpl
Max Speed120 kmph
View all Xtreme 200S 4V specs and features

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V Alternatives

TVS Apache RTR 160

TVS Apache RTR 160

1.19 - 1.26 Lakhs
Xtreme 200S 4VvsApache RTR 160
Bajaj Pulsar NS200

Bajaj Pulsar NS200

1.57 Lakhs
Xtreme 200S 4VvsPulsar NS200
UPCOMING
Super Soco TS Street Hunter

Super Soco TS Street Hunter

1.5 Lakhs Onwards
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

1.24 - 1.45 Lakhs
Xtreme 200S 4VvsApache RTR 160 4V
Bajaj Pulsar N160

Bajaj Pulsar N160

1.31 Lakhs
Xtreme 200S 4VvsPulsar N160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160

Bajaj Pulsar NS160

1.46 Lakhs
Xtreme 200S 4VvsPulsar NS160

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V Variants & Price

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V price starts at ₹ 1.41 Lakhs .

STD
1.41 Lakhs*
199.6
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V Specifications and Features

Max Power19.1 PS
Body TypeSports Bikes
Kick and Self StartYes
Mileage40 kmpl
Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth
HeadlightLED
Engine199.6 cc
Max Speed120 kmph
View all Xtreme 200S 4V specs and features

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V comparison with its competitors

Model Name
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160Bajaj Pulsar NS200TVS Apache RTR 160 4VBajaj Pulsar N160Bajaj Pulsar NS160
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.41 Lakhs
₹1.19 - 1.26 Lakhs
₹1.57 Lakhs
₹1.24 - 1.45 Lakhs
₹1.31 Lakhs
₹1.46 Lakhs
Expert Ratings
-
4 out of 5
4.2 out of 5
4.5 out of 5
4.5 out of 5
-
Engine
199.6 cc
159.7 cc
199.5 cc
159.7-164.9 cc
164.82 cc
160.3 cc
Mileage
40 kmpl
47 kmpl
40.4 kmpl
45-47.6 kmpl
59.1 kmpl
52.2 kmpl
Fuel Type
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
ABS
-
-
Yes
-
Yes
Yes
Transmission
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual

Popular Hero Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Hero Bikes

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V News

Bajaj Auto launched the updated Pulsar NS200 in India just a few days ago, which comes with revising its competition with rivals like TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Hero Xtreme 200S 4V.
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs Hero Xtreme 200S 4V: Which one to choose
5 Mar 2024
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V finished in Panther Black Metallic colour scheme.
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V launched: 5 things to know
19 Jul 2023
The 2023 Hero Xtreme 200S 4V packs more power, new colours and more features along with a small price hike
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V launched in India with more power, priced at 1.41 lakh
18 Jul 2023
The Hero Mavrick is the flagship motorcycle for the manufacturer.
Hero MotoCorp sells 56 lakh units in FY'24, registers growth of 10%
2 Apr 2024
The Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports is new addition to the Pleasure Plus lineup and brings only cosmetic updates
Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports variant launched, priced at 79,738
27 Mar 2024
Hero Videos

Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of ₹1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to ₹2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero's own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Launched at ₹95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 110cc scooter at a starting price of ₹68,599 (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Honda Activa and Dio scooters.
Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
8 Feb 2023
Hero MotoCorp has launched its new 110cc flagship scooter Xoom in India at a starting price of ₹68,599 (ex-showroom). Aimed to take on the likes of Honda Active and Dio, the Xoom appears sporty as well as competitively priced.
Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing
2 Feb 2023
Explore Other Options

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V FAQs

The Hero Xtreme 200S 4V offers a mileage of 40 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Sports Bikes.
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V comes in a single variant which is the STD.
The Hero Xtreme 200S 4V boasts a 199.6 cc engine, generating a max power of 19.1 PS.
The Hero Xtreme 200S 4V offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

