|Engine
|199.6 cc
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|Max Speed
|120 kmph
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V price starts at ₹ 1.41 Lakhs .
₹1.41 Lakhs*
199.6
|Max Power
|19.1 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|Mobile Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|199.6 cc
|Max Speed
|120 kmph
|Model Name
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V
|TVS Apache RTR 160
|Bajaj Pulsar NS200
|TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
|Bajaj Pulsar N160
|Bajaj Pulsar NS160
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.41 Lakhs
₹1.19 - 1.26 Lakhs
₹1.57 Lakhs
₹1.24 - 1.45 Lakhs
₹1.31 Lakhs
₹1.46 Lakhs
|Expert Ratings
-
4 out of 5
4.2 out of 5
4.5 out of 5
4.5 out of 5
-
|Engine
199.6 cc
159.7 cc
199.5 cc
159.7-164.9 cc
164.82 cc
160.3 cc
|Mileage
40 kmpl
47 kmpl
40.4 kmpl
45-47.6 kmpl
59.1 kmpl
52.2 kmpl
|Fuel Type
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
|ABS
-
-
Yes
-
Yes
Yes
|Transmission
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
*Ex-showroom price
