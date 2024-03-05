Hero Xtreme 200S 4V Hero Xtreme 200S 4V starting price is Rs. 1,41,250 in India. Hero Xtreme 200S 4V is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 199.6 cc engine. Hero Xtreme 200S 4V mileage is 40 kmpl.

