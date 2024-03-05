HT Auto
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V Front Side View
1/16
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V Front Left View
2/16
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V Front View
3/16
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V Left View
4/16
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V Rear Left View
5/16
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V Rear View
View all Images
6/16

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V Specifications

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V starting price is Rs. 1,41,250 in India. Hero Xtreme 200S 4V is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 199.6 cc engine. Hero Xtreme 200S 4V mileage is 40 kmpl.
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.41 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V Specs

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V comes with 199.6 engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Xtreme 200S 4V starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hero Xtreme 200S 4V sits ...Read More

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
12.8 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Length
2000 mm
Wheelbase
1344 mm
Height
1106 mm
Kerb Weight
155 kg
Saddle Height
795 mm
Width
745 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Range
225 km
Max Speed
120 kmph
Max Power
19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm
Max Torque
17.35 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
199.6
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke 4 - Valve single cylinder OHC
Cooling System
Oil Cooled
Clutch
Multi-plate, wet type
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant Mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
66.5 mm
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V Alternatives

TVS Apache RTR 160

TVS Apache RTR 160

1.19 - 1.26 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Apache RTR 160 Specs
Bajaj Pulsar NS200

Bajaj Pulsar NS200

1.57 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Pulsar NS200 Specs
UPCOMING
Super Soco TS Street Hunter

Super Soco TS Street Hunter

1.5 Lakhs Onwards
Check TS Street Hunter details
View similar Bikes
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

1.24 - 1.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Apache RTR 160 4V Specs
Bajaj Pulsar N160

Bajaj Pulsar N160

1.31 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Pulsar N160 Specs
Bajaj Pulsar NS160

Bajaj Pulsar NS160

1.46 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Pulsar NS160 Specs

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V News

Bajaj Auto launched the updated Pulsar NS200 in India just a few days ago, which comes with revising its competition with rivals like TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Hero Xtreme 200S 4V.
Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs Hero Xtreme 200S 4V: Which one to choose
5 Mar 2024
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V finished in Panther Black Metallic colour scheme.
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V launched: 5 things to know
19 Jul 2023
The 2023 Hero Xtreme 200S 4V packs more power, new colours and more features along with a small price hike
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V launched in India with more power, priced at 1.41 lakh
18 Jul 2023
Hero Mavrick 440 will only be sold through Hero's Premia dealerships.
Hero Mavrick 440 deliveries to start from 15th April
12 Apr 2024
The Hero Mavrick is the flagship motorcycle for the manufacturer.
Hero MotoCorp sells 56 lakh units in FY'24, registers growth of 10%
2 Apr 2024
View all
 Hero Xtreme 200S 4V News

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V Variants & Price List

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V price starts at ₹ 1.41 Lakhs .

STD
1.41 Lakhs*
199.6
19.1 PS
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Popular Hero Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Hero Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

1.1 - 1.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

10.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Numeros Diplos pro

Numeros Diplos pro

1.38 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Numeros Diplos i-pro

Numeros Diplos i-pro

1.52 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Seeka SFlash250

Seeka SFlash250

71,911 Onwards
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Ronin

TVS Ronin

1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

Revolt Motors Revolt RV Cafe Racer

Revolt Motors Revolt RV Cafe Racer

1.48 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Super Soco TS Street Hunter

Super Soco TS Street Hunter

1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Emflux Motors Emflux Two

Emflux Motors Emflux Two

4 - 4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details