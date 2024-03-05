Hero Xtreme 200S 4V comes with 199.6 engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Xtreme 200S 4V starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hero Xtreme 200S 4V sits in the Sports Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V price starts at ₹ 1.41 Lakhs .
₹1.41 Lakhs*
199.6
19.1 PS
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price