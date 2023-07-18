HT Auto
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V launched in India with more power, priced at 1.41 lakh

Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xtreme 200S 4 Valve variant in India, priced at 1.41 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Hero Xtreme 200S 4V joins the recently launched Xtreme 160R 4V to sport four-valve technology, which brings more power and features to the full-faired motorcycle. The new four-valve version is about 6,000 more expensive than the Xtreme 200S two-valve currently on sale.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 18 Jul 2023, 17:38 PM
The 2023 Hero Xtreme 200S 4V packs more power, new colours and more features along with a small price hike
The new Hero Xtreme 200S 4V draws power from the updated 200 cc four-valve, single-cylinder, oil-cooled motor with fuel injection. The four-valve engine now develops 18.8 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 17.35 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. Compared to its predecessor, the motor now belts out 6 per cent more power and 5 per cent more torque. It’s paired with the same 5-speed gearbox but has been optimised for better tractive effort and acceleration, as well as better strength and durability, according to the company.

Also Read : Hero Karizma XMR 210 design patent leaked, launch around festive season

The Xtreme 200S 4V does not get major design updates but comes with a new split handlebar for better touring comfort and a rear tyre hugger
Speaking about the launch, Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer, India BU, Hero MotoCorp said, “The Hero Xtreme 200S showcases our focused approach for our premium sports segment. A true masterpiece for riding enthusiasts, Hero Xtreme 200S 4V is an all-day sports motorcycle that distinctively unites urban and sporty performance in perfect form. We have successfully created and developed a horizontal strategy across the Adventure, touring and streetfighter segments for our premium products, and have received an overwhelming customer response. We remain certain that our latest offering - the Xtreme 200S 4V, will further augment the success of this category, establishing a strong connect with our customers."

With respect to upgrades, the 2023 Hero Xtreme 200S 4V now comes a new split handlebar for added comfort over long rides. There’s a new rear tyre hugger as well. The bike gets twin LED headlamps with LED DRLs, along with LED taillights with light guides that have a signature look. The bike also gets Bluetooth connectivity and brings features like turn-by-turn navigation and call/SMS alerts, paired with the LCD instrument console.

Also Watch: 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V First Ride Review | New Segment Benchmark? | HT Auto

The Xtreme 200S 4V continues to use telescopic forks up front, unlike the Xtreme 160R 4V which uses USD front forks. The rear sports a 7-step adjustable monoshock and a 130 mm wide radial rear tyre. The Xtreme 200S 4V continues to come with single-channel ABS as standard. The fully-faired motorcycle is available in dual-tone colours - Moon Yellow, Panther Black Metallic, and Stealth Edition. The bike takes on the Suzuki Gixxer SF and Yamaha R15 S at the same price point.

First Published Date: 18 Jul 2023, 17:38 PM IST
TAGS: Hero Xtreme 200S 4V Hero Xtreme 200S 4V launch Hero Xtreme 200S Hero Xtreme Hero MotoCorp

