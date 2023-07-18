Hero Xtreme 200S 4V launched in India with more power, priced at 1.41 lakh

Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xtreme 200S 4 Valve variant in India, priced at ₹1.41 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Hero Xtreme 200S 4V joins the recently launched Xtreme 160R 4V to sport four-valve technology, which brings more power and features to the full-faired motorcycle. The new four-valve version is about ₹6,000 more expensive than the Xtreme 200S two-valve currently on sale.

The new Hero Xtreme 200S 4V draws power from the updated 200 cc four-valve, single-cylinder, oil-cooled motor with fuel injection. The four-valve engine now develops 18.8 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 17.35 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. Compared to its predecessor, the motor now belts out 6 per cent more power and 5 per cent more torque. It’s paired with the same 5-speed gearbox but has been optimised for better tractive effort and acceleration, as well as better strength and durability, according to the company.

The Xtreme 200S 4V does not get major design updates but comes with a new split handlebar for better touring comfort and a rear tyre hugger

Speaking about the launch, Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Business Officer, India BU, Hero MotoCorp said, “The Hero Xtreme 200S showcases our focused approach for our premium sports segment. A true masterpiece for riding enthusiasts, Hero Xtreme 200S 4V is an all-day sports motorcycle that distinctively unites urban and sporty performance in perfect form. We have successfully created and developed a horizontal strategy across the Adventure, touring and streetfighter segments for our premium products, and have received an overwhelming customer response. We remain certain that our latest offering - the Xtreme 200S 4V, will further augment the success of this category, establishing a strong connect with our customers."

With respect to upgrades, the 2023 Hero Xtreme 200S 4V now comes a new split handlebar for added comfort over long rides. There’s a new rear tyre hugger as well. The bike gets twin LED headlamps with LED DRLs, along with LED taillights with light guides that have a signature look. The bike also gets Bluetooth connectivity and brings features like turn-by-turn navigation and call/SMS alerts, paired with the LCD instrument console.

The Xtreme 200S 4V continues to use telescopic forks up front, unlike the Xtreme 160R 4V which uses USD front forks. The rear sports a 7-step adjustable monoshock and a 130 mm wide radial rear tyre. The Xtreme 200S 4V continues to come with single-channel ABS as standard. The fully-faired motorcycle is available in dual-tone colours - Moon Yellow, Panther Black Metallic, and Stealth Edition. The bike takes on the Suzuki Gixxer SF and Yamaha R15 S at the same price point.

