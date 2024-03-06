HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesXtreme 200S 4V vs Apache RTR 160 4V

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

In 2024 Hero Xtreme 200S 4V or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of

Xtreme 200S 4V vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme 200s 4v Apache rtr 160 4v
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 1.41 Lakhs₹ 1.24 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl45 to 47.61 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc159.7 cc
Power19.1 PS PS19.2 PS PS

Xtreme 200S 4V
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V
STD
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
Front Disc, Rear Drum
₹1.24 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm17.55 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm52.9 mm
Max Torque
17.35 Nm @ 6500 rpm14.73 Nm @ 7250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199.6159.7 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke 4 - Valve single cylinder OHCSI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection
Cooling System
Oil CooledOil Cooled
Clutch
Multi-plate, wet typeWet, Multi Plate Clutch
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant Mesh5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
66.5 mm62 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,63,6151,44,552
Ex-Showroom Price
1,41,2501,23,870
RTO
11,3009,909
Insurance
11,06510,773
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5163,106
Expert Rating
-

