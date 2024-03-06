In 2024 Hero Xtreme 200S 4V or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Xtreme 200S 4V engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS PS & 17.35 Nm.
On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 13.85 Nm PS & 16.04 PS respectively.
TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours.
The Xtreme 200S 4V mileage is around 40 kmpl.
The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Xtreme 200S 4V vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison