In 2023 BGauss B8 or Honda CD 110 Dream choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 BGauss B8 or Honda CD 110 Dream choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BGauss B8 Price starts at 62,999 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CD 110 Dream Price starts at 49,336 (ex-showroom price). B8 engine makes power and torque 1900 W & 94.6 Nm. On the other hand, CD 110 Dream engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. BGauss offers the B8 in 7 colours. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream in 8 colours. B8 has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The CD 110 Dream mileage is around 65.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less